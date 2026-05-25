Titaner builds the “world’s first magnetic security system” in a lightweight yet extremely strong all-GR5 titanium shell. Called the Matrix, it’s a keychain/carabiner that delivers an impressive three-stage locking system for serious security. Unlike mass-produced carabiners that lose their rebound strength and rust easily over time, Titaner’s product delivers zero rebound loss. It is also fidget-friendly, locking firmly in place via precision-aligned, powerful neodymium magnets.

The magnets replace the conventional spring lock, generating a rebound force that doesn’t degrade with repeated use (even at a million presses, according to Titaner). The neodymium magnets serve as the first step in Titaner’s exclusive XYZ Tri-Axial Lock structure. The magnetic spring delivers a smooth press and an instant, crisp autolocking mechanism upon release.

For added security, Titaner integrated an active defense system into the Matrix keychain to address concerns of accidental releases. A toggle switch serves as a physical barrier that prevents the Autolock from disengaging. Simply slide the switch to lock and unlock the magnetic spring. Meanwhile, level three completely deadbolts the release button, putting complete control back in your hands.

As Titaner said, level three is “for the ultimate paranoia of absolute zero-loss” that not even gravity can unlock, no matter how heavy the load is. As the latch closes, movement is simultaneously restricted across the X, Y, and Z axes. This transforms the entire keychain into a single solid titanium defense system. But even with the third security level activated, the Matrix still offers fast, fluid, and easy access when it’s time to release the latch.

Images courtesy of Titaner