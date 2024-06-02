REUSABLE is “not your average cup” according to its designer, Kalina Gotseva. It’s a 3D-printed beverage holder that offers a solution to single-use waste in beverage consumption, and designed for on-the-go use, anytime and anywhere.

This aptly-named cup helps lessen the use of disposable coffee cups, which studies show approximately 500 billion is used worldwide in a year. It’s the answer to the simple question of how we can incorporate eco-friendly choices in our daily routine. As such, it’s made to be reusable so it doesn’t end up in landfills but straight back into our kitchen after washing, ready for its next drink.

REUSABLE “redefines the traditional concept of a drinking vessel.” It’s the product of countless testing, paper prototyping, and 3D printing, featuring a stylish geometric aesthetic and designed to be effortlessly easy to use. This cup is 3D printed using durable, high-grade, BPA-free silicone and injected with food-safe coloring during the injection molding process.

The geometric shape allows it to be folded and packed flat for storage inside its lid, which also serves as a protective case. The lid uses a push and pull mechanism for the drinking hole to ensure it stays leak-proof, making this cup ideal for to-go beverages.

Moreover, the geometric design offers a non-slip ergonomic grip. REUSABLE can be used for both hot or cold beverages, perfect for coffee on the go for those who lead a busy lifestyle. It is available in three distinct color options carefully selected to evoke a sense of vitality and freshness. These colors include Dark Blue, Vibrant Orange, and Light Aquamarine.

Images courtesy of Kalina Gotseva/Behance