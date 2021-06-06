Travel in style and comfort with the KABUTO Trunk x Backpack. It gives you the convenience of an expandable backpack and a TSA-friendly suitcase armed with fingerprint lock protection.

Crafted in the same factory as Montblanc and Dior, the backpack expands to an amazing 18 liters from 9 liters using hidden magnets that release when pressure builds. With a convertible design, you can carry it suitcase style or backpack via secret straps. But it also securely snaps to the back of the trunk via a Fidlock mechanism. The backpack has all the storage spaces you need for your travel essentials while water-resistant fabric and YKK zippers keep them dry in a downpour.

Meanwhile, the other component of the KABUTO Trunk x Backpack boasts advanced protection. Crafted from the same polycarbonate used by Tumi, the trunk quickly unlocks using a TSA-approved biometric sensor that stores up to 10 fingerprints. The trunk also lets you charge your phone and laptop on the go with two airline-approved batteries (10,000 mAh smartphone and 20,000 mAh laptop battery). You can charge externally using integrated charging hubs or slide out the power bank for internal use.

Storage-wise, this travel gear gives you modular packing cubes for neat organization. The Fidlock system for the backpack can hold up to 10kg of load. Meanwhile, the trunk itself is amazingly lightweight at just 4.7kg. Added with an upright design, you can pack and unpack off of your knees. Moreover, the KABUTO Trunk x Backpack features wheels with metal bearings and real tires for a silent tread and nearly weightless load.

Images courtesy of KABUTO