KA-BAR Knives has a spectacular history that dates all the way back to 1898, when it originally operated under the Tidioute Cutlery banner. It is responsible for manufacturing the world-famous USMC fighting knife and the New York-based company has also been supplying the American armed forces with bladed tools since 1924. Sadly, it has not produced a USA-made folder in five decades until now, following the release of the State & Union F01 folding knife.

Expectations for this folder were understandably high given its half-century of USA-made drought. But it looks to live up to scrutiny even from knife afficionados. For starters, this folder features a wide-bellied S35VN steel blade finished off in 20° hollow grind. This steel is one the most beloved on the market given it can stand to hard use. Aside from its strength and durability, it is also known to be highly resistant to corrosion. It performs admirably on any task making it a great EDC steel.

The blade measures 3.25” long and 0.16″ wide and is a drop point-meets-Wharncliffe style. It deploys via a traditional yet uniquely-shaped (oblong) single-sided thumb stud. Moreover, the State & Union F01 folding knife merges old-school and contemporary aesthetics. It packs G10 scales decorated with small notches for a secure grip. It also employs a traditional yet sturdy lock back mechanism and features a reversible tip-up bent-wire pocket clip for portable carry.

This folder tips the scales at merely 3.2 ounces and is available in three color schemes. These include Battleship Gray with Teal accents, Ghost Jade with Purple accents, and Olive Drab with Orange accents. The KA-BAR State & Union F01 retails for $175 for all three colorways.

Images courtesy of KA-BAR