When out shopping, you’ll notice that furniture shops follow a certain way to advertise their goods. The products are often presented as immersive snapshots of a stereotypical room in a house. If you’re Vipp, on the other hand, these types of setups are not up to their discerning standards. Hence, we have the Vipp Pavilion to showcase their wares.

The blueprint is by Los Angeles, California-based studio Johnston Marklee and stands adjacent to a pond. A large boulder breaches the water’s surface, while the latter’s reflection forms something picturesque from afar. Thick trees surround the structure, creating a serene and private atmosphere for those in the area.

Clients can find the Vipp Pavilion at Lumberland, New York, a two-hour drive from the hustle and bustle of the metro. Despite what the exterior suggests, two elliptical volumes comprise the interior. Moreover, the firm shares that the outline of these spaces mirrors the shape of the pond. Overall, we think this is a fascinating element.

Meanwhile, a closeup inspection of the walls from the outside show them clad in griege stucco. To give it a bit of contrast, the surfaces combine smooth and ribbed textures to great effect. In addition to full-height windows and sliding doors, skylights allow natural light to filter in for daytime illumination.

Of course, a collection of Vipp furniture populates the guesthouse. Those staying get to experience the quality, design, and comfort firsthand, which is probably the best form of marketing. Nothing beats personally interacting and testing flagship items in the catalog, which is possible when staying at the Vipp Pavilion.

Images courtesy of Pia Winther/Eric Petschek/Johnston Marklee/Vipp