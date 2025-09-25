The Butter Sofa designed by Faye Toogood for Tacchini’s Bread and Butter collection takes design inspiration from mundane things. In this case, from butter’s soft and moldable qualities, hence its name. This is a modular furniture system that combines playful design with comfort and versatility.

It adapts to any interior setting and provides plush comfort be it while lying or sitting down. Its form takes inspiration from a lump of Cornish butter molded by slippery fingers. Generously padded and soft like butter, it rests on oversized modular and configurable building block structures.

“I wanted to create a chair as comforting, and as tactile as soft butter…Every-day life is a thing of beauty. Sometimes you need go no further than the breakfast table to find meaning. Slice a loaf of bread. Look at it from a new perspective,” Toogood said of the Butter Sofa.

This furniture “embodies Toogood studio’s playful experimentation and unconventional design process. Hands-on, human, beautiful, useful.” It sits low and features a sturdy wooden frame with layers of polyurethane foam padding for utmost cushion.

The Butter Sofa has seat cushions filled with hypoallergenic fiber and covered in butter-soft upholstery that gently wraps oversized, modular building-block structures. These blocks can be curated and arranged in a total of 10 different compositions, including one that results into a sunken sofa that doubles as a bed.

It goes well with other furniture pieces from the Bread and Butter collection, including the Bread Coonsole and Bread Side Tables. The former takes inspiration from baking, slicing and balancing two Ciabattas, while the latter by stacking a loaf of Sourdough bread.

Images courtesy of Toogood Studio