IKEA’s GREJSIMOJS LED lamp brings out your inner child. Primarily designed for children’s bedrooms, its playful design also makes a statement piece in any interior setup, even for adults’ bedrooms or the game room.

The standing light takes on the silhouette of a sitting giraffe, complete with ears, legs, and a long, slightly bent neck. It is adorable as it is functional. The neck has a built-in LED at the end that turns on/off with a gentle tap.

Moreover, the “head” of the giraffe moves from side to side for proper light angling. The lamp gives out a soft, warm glow that’s ideal for relaxation, winding down, or sleeping. GREJSIMOJS features a built-in timer that turns the lamp off after 15 minutes to save on electricity and battery. Yes, it is battery-operated so it is cable-free.

The battery in this lamp boasts an impressive lifetime of 25,000 hours. That’s about 20 years with a three-hour daily usage. The GREJSIMOJS LED lamp is part of IKEA’s GREJSIMOJS range of kid-friendly toys, beddings, storage, and chairs. It’s a 33-piece collection that celebrates the joy and importance of play for everyone, at every age, in every home.”

Hence, the lamp isn’t merely for kids alone as the Swedish retailer believes that play is for all ages, from young to the young at heart. GREJSIMOJS, which colloquially means thingamajig, features everyday objects “designed to spark the imagination and infuse moments of fun into the daily rhythm of life.” The GREJSIMOJS lamp is designed in a playful way, hence its animal-inspired form. It invites tactile interaction and stirs the imagination.

