Except for smaller watercraft, most stick with the usual colors such as black, white, silver, and others. There are no specific rule that limits what shades shipbuilders can use, and Sui Generis gladly shows what’s possible. This magnificent 133-footer by Baglietto is completely clad in a bold shade of blue, but does not look gaudy at all.

The superyacht is reportedly the ninth hull from the shipyard’s DOM 133 series and flaunts an exterior designed by Stefano Inglese Vafiadis. It’s sleek and sporty silhouette touts an all-aluminum construction, which strikes an impressive balance between weight and seafaring durability.

Moreover, she is brimming with luxury and high-end amenities that would put other vessels in the same category to shame. The owner was purportedly curating every aspect of the Sui Generis’s development. Contrasting its coat of cobalt blue are decorative accents in white and black.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy your trip aboard the superyacht. The aft features a two-level beach club and an infinity pool. Another custom pool is accessible at the sundeck. Fold-out terraces provide extra space on demand, while its living spaces transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor social areas.

The lower deck is outfitted with a sliding partition that divides two VIP cabins. It can easily transform into a full-beam owner’s suite when needed. Twin Caterpillar C32 engines allow the ship to easily maintain cruising speeds of 15 knots or max out at 17 knots.

“Sui Generis perfectly embodies the spirit of the DOM133 line, a modern, elegant, and highly customisable yacht, capable of meeting the most specific needs of the owner,” stated Baglietto CCO Fabio Ermetto. “It confirms the success of a line that has perfectly interpreted the demands of an increasingly discerning market.”

Images courtesy of Baglietto