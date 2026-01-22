So far, most of the luxury homes we featured are situated in the U.S. mainland. Of course, these stand on prime real estate. Also, all the bells and whistles you can expect for the money you pay are included. If your dream abode needs to be in proximity to the beach with plenty of sun throughout the year, the 1240 Mokulua Drive is up for grabs right now.

Once again, this listing is brought to us by the folks at Sotheby’s International Realty. Specifically, interested parties can contact Leanna Georges to discuss the key details regarding the purchase. Meanwhile, please note that this beautiful estate is located in Kailua, Hawaii, specifically in the Lanikai neighborhood.

As one can expect from a dwelling of this caliber, the 1240 Mokulua Drive boasts top-class amenities and design. “With over 150 linear feet of ocean frontage and a private gated entrance, the estate provides an ideal blend of seclusion, security, and harmony with its natural surroundings,” notes the property details.

A residence with outstanding views of the ocean, coastline, mountain, a verdant garden, and the sunrise is not easy to come by. Renowned architect Jim Jennings is behind every aspect of this modern blueprint. With 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and a single partial bathroom, it seems overkill for a single-family home.

Nevertheless, it makes good use of the site’s sprawling 35,175-square-foot area. The 1240 Mokulua Drive offers 10,326 square feet of interior volume for owners to work with. Host backyard barbecues, take a dip in the pool, or hit the gym for a quick workout. Thanks to its direct ocean access through the backyard, there are plenty of recreational activities to indulge in.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty