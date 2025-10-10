Instant Pot stays true to its name with its recent line of kitchen appliances that delivers both speed and performance. The InstantHeat line ditches the preheating stage in the baking/cooking process so food cooks faster.

Preheating the oven takes time so it’s always the fiirst step in the baking/roasting/cooking manual or while prepping ingredients. But InstantHeat Technology sets the temperature instantly so there’s no wait time.

The InstantHeat line uses graphene-powered tech that blasts high heat straight to the food and not to the air. This means faster cooking up to 60 percent faster than traditional ovens and better cooking. Meanwwwhile, OvenCrisp Technology ensures food retains its flavor and texture despite the fast cooking time.

It helps retain the crisp or crunch from edge to edge and cooks up a delicious meal each time. “The InstantHeat Line was designed to fit the needs of real life,” said Zsuzsa Leber-Kiss, Chief Commercial Officer at Instant Pot Brands.

“Busy schedules, last-minute meals, limited time—these are everyday realities. With InstantHeat, we set out to remove the friction, not the flavor, so that getting dinner on the table feels less like a chore and more like a moment of success.”

Instant Pot’s InstantHeat Line features a selection of high-performancee countertop ovens designed to revolutionize everyday cooking routines. It includes the InstantHeat Pizza and Toaster Oven with custom settings for fresh or frozen pizza. Then there’s the 6-Slice InstantHeat Air Fryer Toaster Oven, a 10-in-1 appliance that can air fry, toast, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and more. Lastly, the Instant Pot 4-Slice InstantHeat Mini Air Fryer Toaster Oven is a compact yet powerful 7-in-1 model ideal for smaller households.

Images courtesy of InstantPot