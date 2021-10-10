Water is an essential part of everyday life. It hydrates us after a tiring workout, a stressful day at work, or after a heavy meal. Water bottles with carrying handles are essential on-the-go storage since you can hydrate anytime and anywhere. But the problem is when you’re hands are full and the lid gets in the way. It becomes a problem to hold both the lid and the bottle. This is where Joseph Joseph’s Loop water bottle differentiates from others.

It has a specifically designed lid that adapts to its ergonomic body. The lid, called the Loop, is made so that it becomes a part of the body itself. It easily slides down and locks in place along the bottle’s neck. This way it doesn’t get in the way and you don’t lose it while drinking. As the designers noted, “the inside of the loop is gently curved and is an identical match to the bottle’s contours; allowing a tight friction-fit that prevents it from sliding while the user is drinking.”

Furthermore, the lid of the Joseph Joseph’s Loop water bottle also doubles as a carry handle and attachment point. You can easily carry it with your fingers or clip it to a carabiner then hang it from bags. The neck, on the other hand, is wide enough to allow room for ice cubes.

Speaking of storage, this reusable bottle can hold up to 500ml of hot or cold liquid. It uses double-walled vacuum-sealed stainless steel for the optimal and good-tasting drink. It even boasts an attractive body and comes in colorful hues.

