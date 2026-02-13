The SmoqeX by LivWell Brands makes a versatile addition to your kitchen countertop. It packs three cooking appliances into one modern and sleek design. It is an air fryer, griller, and indoor pellet smoker.

This kitchen appliance offers 26 quarts of cooking capacity in a two-layer horizontal setup with a glass window for clear visuals of the cooking process. The intuitive touch panel on the side lets you adjust temperature settings and choose from a list of presets, including broil, reheat, dehydrate, grill, roast, air fry, and bake.

But what really sets the SmoqeX apart from other multi-functional smart ovens is its smoker feature. Smoking meat normally happens outdoors and is a lengthy process. But this machine simplifies the process indoors with a few manual controls. It has a dedicated compartment for real wood pellets.

The smoking is a combined effort of three important features. The two built-in fans that circulate smoke evenly, the meat probe to check for doneness, and the precise chamber control powered by the electric heating system. The wood pellets are merely for flavor and aroma and not used as fuel.

SmoqeX easily achieves pitmaster taste sans the guessing game. It has 10 smoking presets for classic cuts, including chicken, cold cuts, salmon, brisket, ribs, wings, jerky, and more.

Meanwhile, the proprietary smoke-elimination system effectively ensures smoke remain inside and not leak outside. Aside from the presets, you can also use manual controls for customization. Moreover, this machine offers stacked cooking. You can smoke while air frying or grill then smoke.

