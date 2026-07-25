Spark Cube’s TriReso is a modular rescue whistle system that offers more utility than it seems. It’s not your typical rescue whistle that turns inaudible in the rain, wind, or in noisy outdoor environments. Instead, its 3-module system creates irregular frequency shifts. It also creates a distinctive, siren-like resonance to help your signal stand out.

It produces sound that’s hard to ignore, such as sirens and warning signals. The whistle releases irregular, unpredictable sound patterns that naturally draw attention and cut through the noise. This life-saving tool reaches a deafening 120 dB and produces a distinctive multi-frequency signal that spans 3,600–4,800 Hz.

TriReso comprises three independent single-tone whistle modules tuned to different frequencies. Each chamber resonates, creating irregular frequency shifts and a distinctive, siren-like sound pattern. The Alert Chamber, Power Chamber, and Echo Chamber modules produce different frequencies. The Echo at 100 dB · 3800 Hz adds a layered resonance for a more recognizable signal, and the Power Chamber at 110 dB · 3600 Hz is loud and full, ideal for distance, wind, valleys, and open ground.

Lastly, the Alert Chamber at 105 dB · 4800 Hz is a piercing and sharp sound that cuts through traffic, crowds, and campsite noise. The modules attach via a triple-lock structure using hidden multi-point magnets and guided alignment grooves. They snap into position securely and quickly.

Snap them together or separate to share with friends or family. A lanyard hole brings portability. You can use it as a necklace, attach it to keychains or carabiners, or use it as a zipper tab. TriReso is available in titanium or aluminum in a sleek, minimalist design.

Images courtesy of Spark Cube