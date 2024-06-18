When distilleries launch something new, it’s not often for them to drop two expressions in one go. Interested drinkers might feel overwhelmed, or hold off until there are enough reviews to help them choose between which spirit appeals to their tastes. On the other hand, both will generate substantial sales anyway. Lagavulin boldly releases the Skies of Fèis Ìle and Fèis Ìle.

According to whiskey experts, the label has gradually cultivated a substantial following among enthusiasts. Especially the discerning ones who prefer their dram sourced from establishments based on the Scottish island of Islay. Given the tough competition it faces, Lagavulin manages to deliver a standout duo for us to enjoy this 2024.

The Skies of Fèis Ìle carries the oldest age statement at 29 years old, while the Fèis Ìle is listed at 10 years old. Presentation-wise, the former flaunts designs based on the spectacular natural light display called the aurora borealis. This single malt was reportedly finished in amoroso-seasoned American oak hogshead barrels which have been heavily charred.

Meanwhile, people who prefer more peat than smoke will have a grand time with the younger expression. Lagavulin incorporates malt with stronger peating during the distillation process and ages the whiskey in strongly charred former bourbon American oak refill hogshead casks. These elements should give you an idea of what each spirit entails.

Don’t expect the Skies of Fèis Ìle to stay available for long as only 250 bottles are slated for distribution globally. According to Lagavulin, all are personally filled by hand and signed by Jordan Paisley — the Distillery Manager. Finally, the Fèis Ìle boasts a more generous production with 1,800 bottles.

He notes that “this year we’re releasing two very different expressions, but with a very similar inspiration: the way special moments, like Fèis Ìle or the Northern Lights on Islay, are capable of bringing people together.” We recommend you grab both the Skies of Fèis Ìle and Fèis Ìle while stocks are still available.

Images courtesy of Lagavulin