Seasonal single malt whiskies are drawing most of the attention ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities. Most of these are from the biggest names in the business, with a couple of outliers here and there. Meanwhile, there are plenty more to choose from that also offer an exquisite drinking experience. For instance, we have the Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design.

Johnnie Walkers has been consistently dropping spectacular spirits to commemorate special events. In fact, most distilleries are now actively catering to the highly lucrative Asian market. Whisky enthusiasts across various regions of the world’s largest continent are some of the most demanding purveyors of rare expressions.

For this year’s installment, the Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design is in collaboration with Robert Wun. “The inspiration for his design comes from the auspicious symbolism of the horse, renowned for its bountiful strength and lasting resilience,” reads the product description.

Here are the whisky’s tasting notes. It exudes aromas of spice and pepper, while the appearance of the liquid is a burnished deep gold. Next come the flavors of vanilla, honey, hazelnuts, and citrus. What then follows is a long smoky finish. Each 700 ml bottle flaunts a striking equine artwork and ships in special packaging.

“The partnership brings together two worlds of craftsmanship – Scotch Whisky and haute couture – to embody the ongoing commitment of Johnnie Walker to collaborate with visionary cultural voices known for pushing boundaries and redefining modern luxury,” reads the press materials. Are you also getting the Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design?

Images courtesy of Johnnie Walker