Joe Jonas is saying goodbye to another property, one that he has owned since 2018, just months after he and estranged wife Sophie Turner sold their Miami mansion. The singer has re-listed his Nolita home at 199 Mott Street Unit: 2 situated in Lower Manhattan, New York, for $5.99 million.

The Jonas Brothers singer bought the apartment as a bachelor pad in March 2018 for $5.6 million, a year before he and the “Game of Thrones” actress wed in secret at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. He first listed the home for $6.5 million in 2020 and it has been off and on the market ever since. Hopefully, the price cut will help it sell.

Joe Jonas’ Nolita home boasts an expansive 2,907 square feet of space and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a coveted private outdoor space. The second-floor abode comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 1,450-square-foot landscaped and vista-rich terrace off the primary suite. The main bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bath while the guest bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows.

If has an open, loft-like floor plan fitted with custom oak floors, high ceilings, and central air conditioning. The condo hosts an eat-in kitchen equipped with modern and high-end Miele appliances, SieMatic cabinetry, and marble counters. Meanwhile, a cozy dining area offers views from the second-floor perch.

Joe Jonas’ Nolita home sits nestled within an eight-story boutique condo built in 2015 that only comprises of 11 units. It is accessible via a keyed elevator that opens into the home’s foyer and has a 24-hour doorman and a shared rooftop. Carl Gambino of The Gambino Group holds the listing.

