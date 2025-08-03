The Farolito Lamp by Wooj Design reimagines paper lanterns for domestic use. It transforms these humble lighting solutions for the modern day household, while staying true to its origin.

There’s just something enchanting when you see paper lanterns light up the sky or line up sidewalks. They offer an inviting ambience and warmth despite their delicate state. This creation from Wooj Design offers that same charm, albeit for the modern day setting.

The Farolito Lamp takes its name and design inspiration after the paper bag lanterns popularized in New Mexico. It copies the distinct features of the unassuming and ubiquitous paper lunch bag, complete with the notches and creases. This lamp have these notches often seen at the top of the paper bag around its base.

Meanwhile, the familiar crease seen from a folded and flat packed paper bag are evident on two sides of the shade. These interpretations create a lighting object that is not just useful but also whimsical and unique. It adds a playful element to any setup, be it in the dining, bedroom, or the living room.

The Farolito Lamp is constructed from natural materials with a body made from recycled PLA bioplastic and has a TPE cord. It is 3D printed to give it the textures inherently found in paper. These intricated details pop out, something that manual manufacturing methods otherwise can’t achieve.

Moreover, the 3D printing process makes each made-to-order lamp unique from each other as it will have variations in texture and color. This lamp is a definite product into the exploration of paper texture as it effectively captures the creases and fluidity of a malleable form in a solid state.

Images courtesy of Wood Design