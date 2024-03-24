Veteran tech magnate Jim Demetriades is selling his extravagant Beverly Hills compound at 1499 Blueridge Drive called “Villa Theos” for a whopping $85,000,000. He and his then-new wife, Nancy, bought the 2-acre spread in December 2000 for $8.4 million and it came with a since-renovated single house.

The couple have since added ancillary buildings around the property which now comes with all the bells and whistles, including a nightclub, a bowling alley, a shooting range, and a subterranean man cave/bunker equipped with bulletproof doors accessible via a tunnel.

It cost the couple tens of millions of dollars to build a collection of red brick and stucco structures in the compound. In total, the property offers a total of 13 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms in 28,0000 square feet. The software mogul, who is the CEO of Kairos Ventures, went all the way in the renovation given as the “sky’s the limit.”

The outcome? A main home with a living room boasting a reclaimed wood-beam ceiling, an antique fireplace imported from France, a wet bar, and a luxe primary bedroom complete with a separate fireside sitting room and dual baths. Villa Theos also hosts multiple guesthouses and office spaces, along with a recently completed “coach house” offering an Old West-themed nightclub sporting a disco ball, velvet couches and a ceiling-built custom 50,000-watt speaker system with subwoofers.

Moreover, the estate has a 20-seat movie theater, a gym and classroom setup for the couple’s five children who are now grownups, as well as a 4,500-bottle wine cellar. Villa Theos also boasts resort-worthy grounds that overlook picturesque city lights and ocean vistas. The grounds also host some 140 fruit trees, an infinity-edge pool, a chicken coop, and several areas ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Images courtesy of Westside Estate Agency