When a distillery announces a new expression that they claim is a “first,” it usually deserves our attention. The latest hype surrounds Angel’s Envy and its launch of the 10 Cask Strength. As usual, this is impeccable timing with the holidays just around the corner. If you are as intrigued as we are, let’s take a closer look at this fresh release.

Straight out of the gate, what makes this Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey special is more than just its maturation details. According to the print on the bottle’s label, the spirit has been finished in port wine barrels. Angel’s Envy likewise points out its use of new American white oak casks in the aging process.

Once again, the 10 Cask Strength marks a significant turning point for Angel’s Envy as it’s the first to carry an age statement. As all of you are well aware, whiskey experts continue to debate whether the years in storage truly define the quality of the drink. Overall, what truly matters is if the drinker enjoys it or not.

With a fair share of fans across the globe, it’s safe to say this recent drop is just as exquisite as the rest of its premium lineup. Official tasting notes detail aromas of candied nuts, creamy fruit nougat, and sweet cinnamon toast. Next are the delightful flavors of cognac, ripe apricot, baklava, and crème brûlée.

“At 122.6 proof (61.3% ABV), this spirit reveals its fullest character when savored neat after 15–20 minutes of rest. A few drops of water or a pour over ice invite new layers to unfold, offering a deeper exploration with every sip,” writes Angel’s Envy. Snap up a bottle of 10 Cask Strength while you can!

