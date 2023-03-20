Similar to how electric cars eventually became mainstream, zero-emission air travel might follow in the next couple of years. To date, several startups and established companies are already in the process of finalizing their prototypes. In fact, some have already completed test flights with more to follow. Meanwhile, Jekta intends to cater to a specific segment with its PHA-ZE 100.

Most of the eco-friendly concepts that regularly make the headlines follow an eVTOL design. The configuration is ideal since it does not require a standard runway to take off and land. As for PHA-ZE 100, it follows a traditional seaplane outline ideal for areas that are inaccessible by regular means due to the preservation of the local flora and fauna.

Its amphibious capabilities will come in handy in these situations wherein bodies of water are the only way to reach the destination. The Swiss company behind this endeavor plans to offer the aircraft in multiple configurations. Potential clients include commercial air travel providers, the wealthy, emergency services, and more.

The letters in the PHA-ZE 100 model name stand for “Passenger Hydro Aircraft Zero Emission 100.” If Jekta’s green propulsion system delivers, we can expect a range of approximately 100 miles on a single charge. Moreover, the maximum service ceiling should be around 10,000 feet.

Although the project is currently in its early phases, the manufacturer wants to develop the technology to fully recharge the PHA-ZE 100 in 45 minutes. In its standard form, the sustainable seaplane will use a battery-electric setup. The team is also considering hydrogen for boosting the range. However, refueling might be a problem.

Images courtesy of Jekta