It looks like the automotive industry is on track for an emission-free future. In fact, the latest Consumer Electronics Show had plenty of EV announcements and other tech designed to promote sustainability. For old-school motoring enthusiasts, on the other hand, it means internal combustion engines are on their way out. As such, examples such as this HWA EVO are bound to be highly collectible.

Therefore, those with the funds to spare should not delay and reserve this highly exclusive production run from the German specialist in high-performance builds and race cars. Mercedes-Benz fans will easily tell you that this is a contemporary take on the iconic 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. Adding to its desirability is the original release of 500 units only.

The official page write describes the donor vehicle as “a design icon of the early 1990s and set benchmarks for design and performance. Klaus Ludwig raced it to his first DTM title with Mercedes-Benz in 1992.” We believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a legendary machine like it brimming with modern upgrades.

It’s immediately evident that HWA understands what clients want. Reports tell us it took more than 12,000 hours of sophisticated development to come up with the EVO. The ride incorporates familiar aesthetics alongside subtle tweaks. There’s the wider stance courtesy of the flared fenders. We also have six-spoke wheels to enhance the classic vibe of the vehicle.

According to sources, a brand-new powertrain will take over for the 2.6-liter Cosworth inline-four rated at 232 horsepower. The existing gearbox is likewise tagged for replacement. HWA did not provide the specifications as of this writing just yet. However, their illustrious track record suggests staggering numbers are to be expected. Don’t delay because only 100 are planned for release in late 2025.

Images courtesy of HWA AG