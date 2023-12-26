Before a shipyard comes up with a blueprint for a bespoke build, it’s essential to incorporate elements based on what the client wants for their new toy. Given funding is typically never an issue for the elite, designers can often push the envelope beyond expectations. Take for example the Admiral Explorer 70M concept and its most striking feature.

A subsidiary of the Italian Sea Group, the team presented a concept explorer yacht with an outstanding selling point. Generally, what owners want from ships of this caliber can only be described as obscene extravagance. Nevertheless, what this 230-footer brings to the table is so much more.

As observed by those who work in the shipbuilding industry, the opulent interiors, luxurious accomodations, top-notch entertainment, and other crazy stuff only the rich can afford are there to leave a lasting impression. Therefore, the Explorer 70M was designed to provide those on board panoramic views almost anywhere.

Admiral accomplishes this via a generous distribution of glazing on the hull and superstructure. Furthermore, they’ve endowed the Explorer 70M with an observatory on the main deck situated at the bow with wraparound windows that span 180 degrees.

Aside from the striking vistas you get aboard this vessel, there’s plenty to keep everybody engaged throughout the trip. There are two pools, a foredeck lounge, a wellness area, a beach club, and a recreational area to store and deploy water toys. There’s also enough space to hold a 33-foot inflatable tender, a 33-foot limousine, an 18-foot RIB.

Guests can arrive and depart by sea or take a chopper since there is a touch-and-go helipad as well. The Explorer 70M is outfitted with twin Caterpillar engines with enough grunt to propell this gargantuan ship up to 15.5 knots. It still a concept for now, but Admiral might have already attracted potential clients.

Images courtesy of Admiral Yachts