Just when we thought this year would be another showcase of Tesla’s entry into another automotive segment, the Cybertruck’s launch is delayed yet again. While this setback does little to diminish the hype surrounding the electric pickup truck, it opens up the market for other upstarts. Jeep wastes no time to unveil its lineup for 2022 – among which is the Wrangler Magneto 2.0.

Eco-friendly overlanding is still far from ubiquitous save for the use of electric ATVs, UTVs, and other custom builds. Nevertheless, enthusiasts have several full-size options to look forward to aside from the Cybertruck. There’s the Hummer EV from GMC and Overland-E’s Gen2 Explorer to name a few.

Now, we have another to watch out for from the American marque. From a performance standpoint, the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is an off-road monster. Don’t let the new emission-free powertrain fool you because it can output 625 horsepower and a whopping 850 lb-ft of torque.

People are already eagerly anticipating the 56th Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari. The event would be a perfect proving ground for the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 to flaunt its capabilties. In contrast to 2021’s version, which was somewhat underwhelming, the latest teases a major overhaul.

Although it still packs the 800V battery and six-speed manual transmission of the first-generation concept, the machine makes up for it with even more upgrades. The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 can reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.0 seconds.

Other tweaks from Jeep include a wheelbase that’s 12 inches longer, a Rubicon Rock-Trac transfer case, a Dynatrack 60 Pro-Rock front axle, and a Dynatrack 80 Pro-Rock rear axle. Finally, the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 rides on massive 20” rims wrapped in beefy 40” Maxxis RAZR MT all-terrain tires.

Images courtesy of Jeep