This week is a big one for the automotive industry as the 2022 SEMA Show is now underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although the expo focuses more on aftermarket upgrades and add-ons for vehicles, some carmakers also announce exciting concepts and projects. One machine to watch out for is the CJ Surge.

What we have here is an off-road-ready restomod of a classic rugged model from Jeep. People attending this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association event are getting a front-row seat for the big reveal. The American carmaker calls on aftermarket parts and service group Mopar to make the CJ Surge happen.

As you can already guess by the name, this build is based on the original Jeep CJ. The classic open-body off-road platform is a favorite among overlanding enthusiasts for its rugged capabilities. We’ve seen plenty of cool customizations before, but this official concept pushes for green mobility instead.

The Stellantis-owned marque previously debuted the Magneto and Magneto 2.0 as a preview of its all-electric technology. The CJ Surge is a wonderful example to highlight the adaptability of its emission-free architecture. Powering the electrified restomod’s all-wheel-drive system is a 50 kWh battery unit.

Testing confirms a total output of around 262 bhp to match what the standard Wrangler V6 can muster. The CJ Surge is riding on a set of 18” rims which Jeep is wrapping in chunky 35” BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. It also sports a lift kit which can raise its ground clearance by two inches.

Other additions include robust underbody protection, a winch, LED foglights, a two-inch windscreen, and a roll cage. The CJ Surge flaunts a vibrant Copper Canyon paint job with fenders, bumpers, and other parts in black. Blue accents further hint at its battery-electric configuration.

Images courtesy of Jeep/Mopar