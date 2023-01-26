In times of uncertainty, it’s always best to be prepared! When it comes to emergencies, oftentimes one key component of emergency preparedness is overlooked, Antibiotics. The American Society of Healthcare Pharmacists, the group that tracks the production of medications around the world, recently declared a worldwide shortage of Antibiotics, with Amoxicillin in extremely short supply. And in some cases, you can’t even get it. Thankfully, there is a solution at our fingertips to combat these shortages. Jase Medical, a telemedicine company has a simple goal, empowering families and loved ones to be medically prepared in case of an emergency. Before we go any further, let’s first talk about Jase Medical and its purpose.

ABOUT JASE MEDICAL

Jase Medical was founded by Shawn Rowland, M.D., a board-certified family physician. Together with a team of highly qualified medical experts and business leaders, they have made it convenient and affordable to access these Antibiotics. From the comfort of your own home, you too can purchase a Jase Case from a board-certified physician. These physicians prescribe FDA-approved medications dispensed from a licensed pharmacy and have them sent directly to your doorstep.

WHAT IS THE JASE CASE

The Jase Case comes with 5 commonly used Antibiotics: Amoxicillin-Clavulanate, Azithromyucin, Ciprofloxacin, Doxycycline, and Metronidazole. Each Jase Case is intended for one adult and/or minor 12+. These Antibiotics treat a long list of bacterial illnesses including UTIs, respiratory infections, sinusitis, and skin infections, among others. Jase Medical also ensures every patient is equipped with the knowledge to use these Antibiotics. The Jase Case includes an Antibiotic guide booklet, which is packed with information on each of the Antibiotics, and when and how to safely use them safely if contact with a doctor isn’t possible. Patients also have unlimited Jase Medical physician follow-ups for any questions related to the use of any medication prescribed.

QUICK AND SIMPLE PROCESS

The process of obtaining a Jase Case couldn’t be simpler. You can complete the entire ordering process in less than 10 minutes. There is no appointment setting and no waiting in line to receive your emergency supply of Antibiotics. From a desktop or mobile device, all you have to do is complete a HIPPA compliant health questionnaire on www.JaseMedical.com. Then a licensed physician will review your medical information to determine if the Jase Case if a follow up is needed. After which, one of their licensed pharmacies will ship the entire case straight to your doorstep.

HOW MUCH DOES THE JASE CASE COST?

Jase Medical has worked diligently to keep costs low for its patients. They provide the online consultation and the Jase Case for only $259.95. Jase Medical truly believes that everyone should be empowered to care for themselves and their loved ones during the unexpected.

