The Jane Motorcycles Driggs Jacket now comes in a handsome Camo but maintains the features that make it great universal outerwear, on and off the bike. Designed for the motorcyclist, it has a cut and construction that allows for free movements. So you can ride in comfort or trek the urban jungle with ease.

The fabric is a water-resistant, 8.5-ounce waxed canvas that makes the jacket light enough for the summer and able to withstand accidents. It has seams reinforced with double stitch nylon thread and an interior with 100 percent plush, navy blue satin for a cool and luxurious look and feel. Meanwhile, lambskin lines the collar and exterior pocket flaps for added smoothness.

The Jane Motorcycles Driggs Jacket in Camo even ensures safety on and off the road. It has pockets that can easily fit D30 armor on the elbows, shoulders, and back. All armor pockets are easily accessible for convenience. When it comes to storage, there are a couple on the chest with snap closures, there is an inside facing pocket, and 2D hand pockets with snap closures.

Meanwhile, a zipper in the middle keeps everything cozy in mild chilly temperatures. This riding gear even comes with a collar storm flap best for when you’re caught riding in stormy conditions. It also has a cuff adjusting gusset with a metal zipper and adjustable waist strap for full movement.

The Jane Motorcycles Driggs Jacket in Camo looks great worn solo or over a T-shirt in the summer. It gives enough room for layering so you can go dressed up or dressed down.

