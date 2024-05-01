The Set Table Lamp by Toronto-based designer Jamie Wolfond is a blend of industrial and sculptural design boasting a minimalist and sleek aesthetic. Its surface is devoid of any control buttons as one would normally find from any of its kind. Instead, it features a unique method of operation inspired by the screw’s threaded exterior.

It is constructed from lightweight anodized aluminum throughout from the base to the lampshade, which has powder coated aluminum on its underside. The cylindrical base conceals a COB LED light inside which emits an upward-facing bright but no-glare indirect glow that bounces off the shade.

Meanwhile, threads adorn the surface of the lamp body of the Set Table Lamp. They are not merely for aesthetic purpose but also serve as height adjustments for the shade. You can spin the shade along the base until you find your preferred height.

This motion allows for a tactile rotation and lets you personalize the angle and intensity of the light. Aside from rotating the lampshade, you can also use the inline dimmer to adjust the light, with max brightness output at 800 lumens.

The Set Table Lamp can seamlessly blend into any space and can even serve just as a display piece. It makes a bold piece of statement wherever you put it, be it in the bedroom, the living room, library, or even on the floor, sideboards, or windowsills. It is also compact for easy placement at your desired location or for storage. It measures 15″ tall and 13″ wide and conveniently has a 98″ long cord.

Images courtesy of Benjamin Lund/https://jamiewolfond.com