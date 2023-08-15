Landscape studio James Corner Field Operations teamed up with creative consultancy LDA Design to bring to life a rooftop garden on top of a Foster + Partners-designed residential building alongside Battersea Power Station in London. The garden serves as a “magical lookout” for the residents and as space for exercising, lounging, and socializing.

The garden is one of London’s largest residential roof gardens at 2,694 square meters with 23,000 plants and 55 trees. The verdant landscape aligns with the winding roofscape of Battersea Roof Gardens, a residential building Foster + Partners is set to complete sometime this year. It is also designed with framed views of the Battersea Power Station chimneys.

The roof gardens occupies the 16th floor of the residential building, which hosts 436 homes, 164-room hotel, and 18,500 square meter office. It is accessible for all of the building’s residents. Foster + Partners head of studio Grant Brooker says the goal was to create a “thriving parkland walkway that provides spectacular views across the river and to the city.”

The gardens on Battersea Roof Gardens serve as a social space for residents to walk, run, do yoga on the incorporated grassy areas, or just relax and breathe in a unique setting that is above the city and set against the backdrop of the Battersea Power Stations iconic chimneys. Spread out across the plants and trees are seating areas, a community dining table, and wooden sun loungers.

Studio founder James Corner shares the team was “initially drawn to the project because of the extraordinary context of the site – an elevated and large-scale roof garden looking out across the magnificent Power Station and its iconic chimneys, the River Thames and practically all of London as a 360-degree panorama.” He says this beautiful site at Battersea Roof Gardens offers a “scenographic sequence of garden experiences, a magical lookout, and an amazing set of diverse experiences.”

Images courtesy of Aaron Hargreaves/Foster + Partners