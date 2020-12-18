It has been a common practice for carmakers to honor the vehicles that have established the marque as a mainstay in the automotive industry. This can be done in many ways, but a tribute is best done through a commemorative machine that reminds us of the glorious past. Jaguar is doing exactly that with the reveal of their F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition. This is an homage to the 1961 E-Type – which until today – still flaunts a head-turning aesthetic loved by many.

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition evidently celebrates 60 years of the classic sports car’s debut. It will be available in either a convertible or coupe configuration. It will be a highly exclusive release with only 60 units – all of which come in a dashing Sherwood Green exterior. Enthusiasts of the British high-performance luxury car group claim the last time the colorway saw action was back in the 1960s.

Therefore, it is fitting for the Jaguar to bring it back to adorn the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition. Other standout features you can spot are the set of 20-inch gloss-black/chrome wheels and brake calipers in the same shade. Meanwhile, the cockpit boasts a generous distribution of Ebony Windsor and Caraway leather. Contrast comes from the bits of silver accents on key sections of the interior.

Meanwhile, SV Bespoke commissioning plaques and treadplates remind owners of its limited edition run. Furthermore, “E-Type 60th Anniversary” logos are visible on the headrests, doorsills, and center console. Each 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition packs 575 horsepower provided by its 5.0-liter V8 engine. This flows to all four wheels courtesy of the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Images courtesy of Jaguar