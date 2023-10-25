Whiskey experts have a long list of labels that have established a stellar reputation for the quality of their spirits. Therefore, rare blends that have significantly aged in their facilities command staggering prizes brought about by extremely limited quantities. In a totally unexpected move, Jacob & Co are expanding their portfolio by offering the Alec Monopoly Blended Malt Scotch Whisky.

Renowned for its extravagant catalog of timepieces and fine jewelry, the Manhattan-based group caters to clients with more than enough resources to commission bespoke projects. Founded by Jacob Arabo, those who rubbed shoulders with the man know he has a penchant for exquisite scotch.

Therefore, it was only a matter of time before a collaboration of this magnitude would happen. As told by industry sources, the Jacob & Co x Alex Monopoly Blended Malt Scotch Whisky involves more than just the two names prominently displayed on every bottle.

To ensure everything coalesces as close to perfection, we have Andrew Rankin of Bowmore fame and luxury group Constellation X. The Master Blender is responsible for carefully curating the expression inside every bespoke decanter it ships in. The whiskies in question boast age statements from 26 years and older.

The spirits were matured in first and second-fill American Oak casks that previously housed bourbon. Once the ideal ratio was settled, the Jacob & Co x Alex Monopoly Blended Malt Scotch Whisky aged another four years – this time in fresh American Oak bourbon barrels. The tasting notes indicate hints of oak, cream, and pepper with a smooth finish.

Only 2,000 examples of this special spirit will hit the market and like the timekeeping instruments of its namesake, it won’t come cheap. The Jacob & Co x Alex Monopoly Blended Malt Scotch Whisky is expected to retail for around $2,500. Meanwhile, decanter number one will be auctioned off as it was personally painted by the street artist.

Images courtesy of Jacob & Co/Constellation X