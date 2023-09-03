The late prolific romance author Barbara Cartland’s mansion in the affluent Mayfair in West End London, at 28 South Street, just hit the market for a whopping £35 million or roughly $44.2 million. The Edwardian-style five-story manse was built in 1902 for Liberal politician and stockbroker Sir Cuthbert Quilter and purchased by the “Queen of Romance” in 1936.

Designed by renowned architect Detmar Blow, the 8,500-square-foot property features stately red-brick cladding with stone dressing and neo-classical cornices. The facade boasts a stunning double-fronted design with five wide windows. The house hosts six bedrooms including an opulent primary suite that occupies the entire second floor. It is equipped with a projector over the bed, a private terrace, a large walk-in closet, and an en-suite bath.

Cartland’s former Mayfair home has undergone modern upgrades. But it maintained some of the original period features including soaring and embellished ceilings, a sweeping L-shaped wooden staircase that gracefully zig-zags to the first floor, and stone fireplaces in the interior. There are also the two large chimneys that have become symbols of prestige and wealth for centuries.

Meanwhile, notable modernizations include an indoor swimming pool, a bar, a sauna, and a designated relaxation zone found in the basement which has been turned into a full-blown spa. This manse can host over 100 guests with the principal reception areas on the ground and first floors combined.

“This remarkable property is widely regarded as the quintessential London mansion. It exudes elegance and sophistication, with its exceptional features and prime location just moments away from Park Lane and Grosvenor Square,” notes the listing by Michael Holt and Nicole Hay of Compass.

Images courtesy of Compass