Just how far are you willing to splurge on a fancy timepiece? For the insanely wealthy, nothing is unattainable, which is why watchmakers like Jacob & Co. offer dazzling creations like the Billionaire Timeless Treasure. The name already tells us that this is something only the elite can afford to wear on their wrists.

Although most timekeeping aficionados prefer designs that don’t lean too much on gemstones, there are some who want all the bling they can get. This fresh addition to the lineup is a follow-up to the 2015 Billionaire. It was a massive undertaking for the group and spanned several years just to source the perfect materials.

The original Billionaire commanded a staggering $18 million, but its sequel costs more at roughly $20 million. Debuting at this year’s Watches & Wonders, Jacob & Co. is not holding back on opulence. The Billionaire Timeless Treasure is a lavish accessory with a 52.2 mm x 43.5 mm x 12 mm 18K yellow gold case clad in 46 Asscher-cut yellow diamonds.

Meanwhile, the in-house JCAM39 skeleton manual caliber flaunts 57 baguette-cut yellow diamonds. This 40 mm x 31.60 mm x 5.70 mm 167-component movement boasts a 72-hour power reserve. It’s also sporting a rose-cut yellow diamond for the crown and 76 kite-cut emerald-cut tsavorites on the flange.

Even the 18k yellow gold bracelet and gold deployant buckle clasp are adorned with 378 Asscher-cut yellow diamonds. In total, we’re looking at 482 fancy yellow and fancy intense yellow diamonds for a total of 216.89 ct. The Billionaire Timeless Treasure adds a bit of fun to the case back wherein the letter “o” of its namesake is replaced with a smiley emoji instead.

Images courtesy of Jacob & Co.