If you’re on the lookout for a versatile all-season layer that offers style and utility, then the Barbour Sapper Waxed Jacket is for you. It offers rugged functionality with an effortlessly smart look, making it ideal for work days or night outs.

It looks good with just about anything and for just about any occasion. As with other men’s waxed jackets from Barbour, it also provides timeless style, durability, and water resistance. This one is a subtly tailored version of the brand’s famous Sapper Jacket and is made from lighter-weight Sylkoil waxed cotton.

Sylkoil is a traditional, matte-finish waxed cotton fabric that is softer, more pliable, and has a “drier” hand feel compared to other lustrous waxes like Thornpro. It has a more natural and unshorn cotton that offers more character. Dyed and waxed directly from the loom, it retains natural cotton imperfections that enhance the jacket’s aesthetic. It develops its own patina over time, making each piece unique to each user.

Moreover, the fabric’s softness and pliability makes Barbour’s Sapper Waxed Jacket comfortable to wear. Its quilted lining offers just the right amount of warmth when the temperature drops. Then for sudden downpours, the waterproof hood is easy to deploy and also stows away neatly.

Barbour’s Sapper Waxed Jacket provides a tailored fit via a draw cord waist and has four exterior snap pockets to hold on-the-go essentials. It also has one zipped chest pocket to store valuables. It comes in three colorways including Olive, Black, and Rustic and available in sizes Small to XXL.

Images courtesy of Barbour