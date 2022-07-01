Purveyors of fine spirits understand that aside from the quality of their drinks, what holds it likewise matters. Taking a swig directly from the bottle might seem cool, but the use of proper glassware is more appropriate when you’re at home or at an establishment that serves liquor. However, if you’re out and about, nothing beats the convenience of a flask. Just like how discerning our preference can be when it comes to alcoholic beverages, it needs an equally awesome vessel from the likes of Jacob Bromwell.

If you’ve always wanted to own a Jacob Bromwell flask, now is the best time to grab one. The shop is currently hosting a 4th of July Blowout Sale that offers discounts of up to 75% off on selected items. With a huge lineup of artisanal products, now is the best time to browse and choose. There’s more than enough variety for everybody, and they’re all categorized accordingly to make it easy.

Which Flask Is For Me?

Presented with a sizeable selection of models, it can be intimidating. Nevertheless, Jacob Bromwell’s luxury flasks are available in four collections: Classic Pewter, Prestige Copper, Hammered Copper, and Special Edition. Each flaunts unique material properties and aesthetics that make it distinctly appealing. We can’t really say which is the best for you, but we will list some of our favorites here. Perhaps then you can pick the one that suits your tastes.

Classic Pewter Flasks

star This model looks like a good starting point for your first Jacob Bromwell flask. As noted earlier, this is crafted out of pewter, which is a malleable metal alloy of tin, copper, and silver. Its minimalist design and traditional form factor are great for those who opt to keep it simple. The Frontier measures 5.75″ x 3.5″ x 1.0″ and weighs only a pound. It can hold up to nine fluid ounces.

star When you prefer a different shape from the traditional flask, the Colonial should be perfect. This round pewter container measures 3.75″ x 3.75″ x 1.0″ and also weighs just about a pound. The edges sport Jacob Bromwell's proprietary ultra-reflective SuperPolish finish. It also features a hammered texture for the rest of the body for a welcome contrast. A machined screw top keeps it 100% leak-free.

Prestige Copper Flasks

1 Skull Couture

star We're now moving away from pewter and onto copper. The metal is the top choice of artisans like Jacob Bromwell since it develops a natural patina over time. As with any of their flasks, the Skull Couture is a stunning example courtesy of the intricately engraved patterns that form the image of its namesake. It ships to you in pristine condition, and ages along with its user. This is an instant conversation starter in our opinion.

star Paying homage to the glory of the 1920s, this oozes a classy vibe that speaks of the user's stylish tastes. Beautiful lines create a layered visual, while the reddish-brown tone of the metal further adds to its charm. The branding is cleverly hidden at the bottom of the base, while the top retains a glossy finish. Meanwhile, the cap looks extra fancy with the knurling, which also improves your grip.

Hammered Copper Flasks

1 Big Texas

star Just as they say, everything is bigger in Texas. Jacob Bromwell shows the Lone Star State some love with this entry in their hammered copper flask collection. True to the namesake, the body showcases an outline of a star within a round border. Exceptional craftsmanship is on full display here as it takes a lot of skill to form this pattern by hand. It also holds more at 12 fluid ounces over the usual 9-fluid-ounce capacity of other flasks in the roster.

star We picked this one for its simplicity and striking profile. The Washington looks like your basic copper hip flask, but the hand-hammered texture of its body gives it more character than the Frontier. Moreover, it is slightly smaller, which means you can just pour up to 7.5 fluid ounces of your favorite booze or beverage inside. Nevertheless, Jacob Bromwell's badge on the base assures us of its top-notch quality.

Special Edition Flasks

1 Ocean

star Just like we said earlier, Jacob Bromwell's use of copper for some of its flasks is for a specific reason. You see, as the metal oxidizes over time, a patina forms over the surface. Although other metals also develop these discolorations, it's more pronounced in the former. Instead of waiting, the manufacturer employs their proprietary hyper-aging process to endow the Ocean with a vibrant blue pattern which is then coated in automotive-grade lacquer to preserve it and prevent further oxidation.

star True to the Independence Day festivities of the United States of America, patriotic souls might want a flask that pays homage to the country's towering symbol of freedom. As such, Jacob Bromwell starts off with a copper flask which is then subjected to its in-house oxidation treatment to match the shade Lady Liberty is in. Now two flasks will bear the same pattern which effectively makes each a one-off for your collection.

More Than Just Flasks

Now that we’ve provided an overview of their remarkable collection of luxury flasks, you should know that Jacob Bromwell also sells sleeves to protect your new investment. The premium handmade covers keep the metal surfaces free from smudges and other corrosive elements. Therefore, it keeps your drinking vessels in pristine condition. These are available in regular, ostrich, or alligator leather, and in various colorways as well.

Don’t forget to check out accessories such as presentation boxes, funnels, a cleaning brush set, wood stoppers, cork stoppers, and more. Should you want kitchenware to match the rustic motif you have at home, Jacob Bromwell likewise touts a generous catalog of tools to help with meal preparation. Now, you can occasionally ditch the conveniences of modern appliances and do things the old-fashioned way.

Our Take On Jacob Bromwell

When it comes to trustworthiness, the fact that the brand has been in the business since 1819 speaks volumes of the consistent quality their products deliver. If you’re still using storing your alcohol in containers other than a flask, it’s time for a much-needed upgrade. Their 4th of July Blowout Sale is brimming with deals you can’t miss out on. There’s nothing more dapper than a gentleman with his pick of spirits securely within reach in a Jacob Bromwell Flask.

