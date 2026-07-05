Staying off-grid for longer periods is now possible with the right motorhome. Many modern RVs now incorporate renewable energy systems, which are quickly becoming attractive selling points. However, not everyone can afford to spend big bucks on such types of big ticket items. For our friends who prefer to hit the outdoors the classic way, Jackery’s Explorer 2000 V2 is a great investment.

The standard SKU is more than capable for a few days’ worth of adventure out there. Should you require a setup that lasts even longer, the manufacturer offers a wide range of add-ons to extend the portable power station’s capabilities. We recommend the SolarSaga 200W as the ideal accessory.

On its own, the Explorer 2000 V2 is already packing a 44.8V, 45.6 Ah (2,042 mAh) LiFePO4 battery. It’s rated for up to 4,000 cycles before capacity falls to 70 percent. If you plan to haul it along for a trek, keep in mind this weighs around 39.5 lbs.

As for the dimensions, Jackery lists the numbers at 13.2″ x 10.4″ x 11.5″ to give us an idea of how much space it takes up. Meanwhile, the output ports available are three AC, two USB-C, one USB-A, and a 12V socket. For recharging, your options include AC, Solar, and via a car 12V socket.

The product page overview reads: “Fits in your car trunk, garage corner, or RV storage without taking over the space. At ~40 lbs, one person can move it anywhere it’s needed. 40% smaller and 34% lighter than the previous generation. As hinted at above, the best combo is the Explorer 2000 V2 plus one or two SolarSaga 200W solar panels.

Images courtesy of Jackery