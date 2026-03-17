While smartphones and tablets are already mainstream devices, we still need to be wary about our personal security. With an overwhelming army of bad actors always on the prowl for vulnerabilities, instances of cybercrime are now on a frequent basis. Brax Technologies PBC, on the other hand, positions the upcoming open_slate Pro as an ideal solution,

Despite what the name alludes to, its marketing materials describe it as “a powerful 2-in-1 tablet with modular design, native Linux and Android support, and hardware killswitches.” The team recognizes the demand for premium and portable productivity/entertainment platforms. Moreover, it’s catering to users who are switching from laptops.

These days, people recognize the convenience tablets offer over traditional clamshell notebooks. Since internet connectivity is available almost everywhere we go, it becomes easier for hackers to execute various software exploits remotely. The open-slate Pro allows owners to manually turn off specific functions such as the camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microphone, and GPS.

Disabling high-risk features at a hardware level is a must-have for complete control over your data and privacy. The manufacturer not only promises superior security, but also delivers a product that will last for years to come. Batteries eventually degrade over time, which is why the open_slate Pro ensures it is user-replaceable. Most of the parts are likewise easy to disassemble and repair.

For durability, the build uses PC and ABS with TPU elements to withstand accidental drops or bumps. The open_slate pro measures 9.79″ × 7.07″ × 0.35″ and tips the scales at 1.4 lbs. It’s outfitted with a MediaTek Genio 720 SoC alongside 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 256 GB internal storage. Instead of a microSD slot, you’re getting a PCIe slot for SSD upgrades.

Images courtesy of Brax Technologies PBC