To match our busy lifestyle, many modern homes now depend on smart technology to automate several tasks. Depending on how dirty your floors get, the latest robot vacuums can now both sweep and mop. Furthermore, newer docking stations can go beyond just self-empty. Samsung pushes the envelope even further with its Bespoke Jetbot Combo AI.

Dyson may be the first name that comes to mind when it comes to cutting-edge vacuum cleaners, but the South Korean consumer electronics firm holds an edge when it comes to automation. Sure, the British brand’s 360 Vis Nav looks flashy, futuristic, and boasts a slew of features, yet it cannot match what the Bespoke Jetbot Combo AI brings to the table.

Just as Samsung’s smartphones, tablets, and other home appliances integrate artificial intelligence protocols, this SKU leverages it for an advanced cleaning experience. AI Object Recognition and Floor Detect allow the robot vacuum to mark and avoid items and adjust performance based on the surface type.

Instead of vibrations or oscillating mechanisms, the Bespoke Jetbot Combo AI uses spinning mop pads. These spin at 170 rpm to help remove stubborn stains, which the sensors automatically recognize during the cleaning session. It automatically docks once its routine is complete and the mop pads receive a thorough steam treatment to prevent bacterial growth.

Of course, the contents of the dust bag are also collected by the docking station and the water is refilled for the next cycle. Apart from the usual upkeep of your home’s floors, the Bespoke Jetbot Combo AI also doubles as a remote presence platform. Monitor your pets, loved ones, and more anywhere via the SmartThings companion app.

Images courtesy of Samsung