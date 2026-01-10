While the buzz you get from coffee and alcohol are completly differnt, people back in the day thought it was an awesome idea ot mix both. As such, the generations thereafter have been enjoying coffee liqueur. With several leading names already in the market, a French label offers a unique take on the beverage called the Brunette Clear.

On paper, Bordeaux Distilling Co’s latest outing may not seem extraordinary by any means. However, a sticker on the bottle and its contents will surprise those who are into this type of spirit. Just like whiskey and other types of booze, drinkers typically associate these with a specific hue. As such, the absence of any pigment can be jarring at first.

Honestly, most folks are already familiar with this type of gimmick. Perhaps the most notable instance related to such an approach is Crystal Pepsi. To this day, the experience still catches folks by surprise. A sip of the Brunette Clear will probably elicit a similar reaction. Especially for longtime drinkers of coffee liqueur, but not in a negative way.

The base ingredient comes from French wheat and is then infused with local, artisanal roasted 100% Arabica coffee. Other additives include coffee flower and cascara distillate. Each bottle holds 700 ml of the concoction at 22% ABV. You can enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or as a cocktail.

“Brunette Clear is the latest bold creation from Bordeaux Distilling Company: a transparent, certified organic coffee liqueur that completely rethinks how coffee is valued. Crafted with an eco-responsible approach, it reinterprets the coffee tree in its entirety to raise awareness about waste and offer a unique sensory experience: the aromatic richness of coffee… without its color,” reads the product description.

Images courtesy of Bordeaux Distilling Co.