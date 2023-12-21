Sipping whiskey neat or on the rocks is probably what most of us have planned for the rest of the year. If so, we might as well stock up on some more in time for the festivities. 2023 has been nothing but gracious to the American whiskey scene. Hence, treat yourself to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series No. 12.

The label’s original blend remains a timeless favorite among whiskey enthusiasts the world over. In fact, Jack Daniel’s is somewhat already a household name when it comes to the spirit. Despite the ongoing debate as to which country produces the best, we highly recommend that you just enjoy whatever your senses tell you to.

Some argue that Jack Daniel’s owes its popularity to a popular cocktail that mixes their Tennessee whiskey with The Coca-Cola Company’s signature soft drink. However, long-time drinkers believe otherwise. As for the Distillery Series No. 12, it’s a fascinating experiment wherein the expression was aged in Spanish sherry casks.

The recipe calls for a mash bill of 8% rye, 12% malted barley, and corn for the remaining 80%. After distillation, the spirit undergoes charcoal filtering before storage in charred American white oak barrels for a period of up to six years. What defines it as the Distillery Series No. 12 is the additional three-year maturation in oloroso sherry casks.

According to official tasting notes, the dominant fragrance is that of sweet citrus. Meanwhile, a sip of the Distillery Series No. 12 reveals hints of caramel, baking spices, nutmeg, and fruits. Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said, “what resulted was something completely unique that further elevates the complexity of Old No. 7 but maintains a balanced profile.”

