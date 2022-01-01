The popularity of true wireless earbuds continues to grow. As more mobile device manufacturers gradually ditch the 3.5-mm in favor of Bluetooth headphones, we see most audio companies embrace the trend. Jabra introduces the Elite 4 Active – its compact and durable TWS offering for those who love to work out.

Not all TWS earbuds are the same. In general, these have little to no resistance against moisture which does not make them ideal for the gym or trails. However, many of the ones coming out lately are shipping with varying degrees of ingress protection.

Jabra, like other leading brands, claims their new buds are IP57-rated against water and sweat. We think it can also survive light rain and maybe even a real downpour — albeit very quickly only. The Elite 4 Active buds each measure 0.82” x 0.81” x 1.07” and weigh 0.18 ounces.

Meanwhile, the accompanying charging case is listed at 1.12” x 1.53” x 2.52” and tips the scales at 1.32 ounces. You can grab these in black, mint, and navy with a colour-matching charging case. The ergonomic shape of the earbuds along with the proper EarGel tips will keep them securely in place.

The Elite 4 Active packs 6-mm drivers and features active noise cancellation (ANC) for an immersive listening experience. Moreover, noise reduction technology from its four microphones makes calls sound crystal clear at all times. Battery life is about 7 hours or 28 hours total with the charging case. Jabra says the earbuds support Spotify Tap playback and feature Alexa voice control.

Images courtesy of Jabra