Are you one of the many who consider themselves sports fanatics? What athletic competitions do you follow and which team do you root for? Most of the people we know show their support with shirts, jerseys, and other forms of merchandise. Meanwhile, Breitling is catering to the collegiate crowd with four new Endurance Pro variants under the University Edition series.

The American educational institutions that have partnered with the renowned Swiss watchmaker are the United States Naval Academy, the University of Alabama, Princeton University, and the University of Michigan. The collection features the timekeeping instruments in each school’s distinguishing colors along with their respective emblems.

Aside from these cosmetic differences, all four Endurance Pro chronographs are fundamentally the same. Nevertheless, the exclusive designs of the University Edition lineup will undoubtedly appeal to current students of said schools and alumni alike. What we have here is a 44 mm x 52 mm x 12.5 mm case crafted out of Breitlight.

This material is what they call a polymer alloy that resembles forged carbon. Breitling says it is “3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than stainless steel. Non-magnetic, thermally stable and hypoallergenic.” The University Edition Endurance Pros flaunt a bi-directional rotating bezel with a compass scale. It then frames a black dial underneath a sapphire crystal.

The minute track, flange tachymeter scale, and rubber strap are in matching hues to showcase the wearer’s school spirit. Arabic numeral hour markers adorn the perimeter of the indices with the watchmaker’s signature in place at 12 o’clock. A date aperture is likewise set between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock. At the heart of each Endurance Pro University Edition is a Breitling 82 thermocompensated SuperQuartz caliber.

Images courtesy of Breitling