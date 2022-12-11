If you’re after an open cockpit cruiser that offers a balanced blend of performance, luxury, and style, look no further as Itama Yachts introduces the 62RS. It’s a modern platform ideal for weekends out at sea or even as a tender for larger vessels with garage space to spare. In fact, the company describes it as “a timeless classic.”

We would like to point out the design draws influences from the FiftyFive V hull. It seems the shipyard knows there is no need to tweak what already works. However, Itama Yachts is not hesitating on contemporary upgrades. The tweaks extend to the propulsion system, cockpit, and interiors.

A look at the sleek form of the 62RS and it’s clear the Ferretti Group respects the original identity of the Italian builder. In fact, the group has been under their leadership since 2004. The latest revamp should be a welcome one as it retains the signature silhouette yet improves upon a bunch of aspects clients would want.

Itama Yachts lists an overall length of 62 feet with a 15-foot beam at its widest point. Its foredeck, main deck, and swim platform are clad in teak. The wood adds elegance to the 62RS’s aesthetics. A wrap-around windshield tapers toward the transom. Meanwhile, the roof delete means plenty of sunshine for those above.

Guests have plenty of seats to choose from with sun pads on the fore deck and aft section. A table and open-air galley are likewise available for al fresco meals and drinks. Head down the lower deck to access three ensuite cabins and a mid-ship galley with premium appliances. The 62RS is outfitted with two 1,400-horsepower MAN V12 engines to help it hit up to 40 knots on open water.

Images courtesy of Itama Yachts