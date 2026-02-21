Luxury vessels usually evoke images of massive yachts with opulent appointments. While not at the scale of cruise liners, most people consider some modern blueprints as gargantuan. However, owners should also carefully consider an auxiliary watercraft to accompany the mothership. Falcon Tenders is collaborating with Tim Heywood for a bespoke 36-footer.

We personally believe the variety and quality of the amenities are what matter when it comes to these high-end recreational platforms. Nevertheless, it seems the trend these days is all about size. Unfortunately, marina access becomes an issue when the facilities are not equipped to handle ridiculously large hulls.

Therefore, tenders are crucial to facilitate travel to and from the yacht. Falcon Tenders is leaving the design aspect to the esteemed man and his team. With a stellar track record of iconic works, this support vessel flaunts a stunning silhouette.

Adorned with curated hues of white and navy blue, it resembles a sleek supercar for the sea. With a length of 36 feet, a 10-foot beam, and a 6.5-foot height, it can comfortably carry up to 11 passengers. Moreover, the dimensions mean it’s compatible with most standard garages.

People can board from the aft or the bow, which is a welcome feature for convenience. Meanwhile, the interiors ooze elegance courtesy of the leather upholstery, wood, and other premium materials. Falcon Tenders ensures a smooth ride in any sea condition with gyroscopic stabilizers.

“Tim’s ability to distil iconic superyacht styling into an 11-metre platform is exceptional, and this tender perfectly reflects our shared focus on elegance, comfort and uncompromising quality. It is a tender designed not just to perform, but to belong alongside the world’s most prestigious yachts,” noted Falcon Tenders founder/CEO Mark Pascoe.

Images courtesy of Falcon Tenders/Tim Heywood