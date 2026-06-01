These days, it feels like every day brings nothing but bad news. It somehow seems like the doomsday clock is just seconds away from midnight, which means the rapture is just around the corner. If you’re one of many who just want to prep before the apocalypse, Rezvani presents a machine built for such a scenario. This is the 2027 Fortress, and it promises to be a mobile one at that.

We’re no strangers to this California-based aftermarket customization group’s signature service. Its team of experts understands exactly what its discerning clientele needs. Moreover, they also specialize in all manner of extras to make their fleet as luxurious and comfortable as possible. The shop is billing this as a “tactical off-road super truck,” and nobody is about to argue.

Underpinning each unit is an equally formidable machine designed for utility, adventure, and fun. Sources indicate that beneath the aggressively geometric and robust body is a Ford F-150 Raptor R. If the standard 3.5-liter V6’s 450 horsepower output feels too pedestrian for your tastes, Rezvani offers a solution for 2027 Fortress buyers.

Shell out a little more to drop in a highly-tuned 5.2-liter supercharged V8, which cranks out a staggering 850 horsepower. Trust us, you’ll want to when the list of upgrades includes the optional bulletproof armoring and security package. If you ask us, don’t skimp out on the bespoke off-road packages to boost ground clearance, traverse any terrain, and deliver top-notch driving comfort.

Rezvani elaborates that “an Advanced Terrain Management System allows for selectable drive modes optimized for sand, mud, rock crawling, Baja driving, snow, and daily road use.” Finally, get in touch with them to access a wide range of personalization options for the 2027 Fortress.

Images courtesy of Rezvani