It feels like only a short time ago when Honda delighted proponents of green mobility with the WN7. The full-size and muscular production e-bike was soon followed by the EV Outlier Concept — a sleek, low-slung, futuristic all-electric moto. Meanwhile, riders who prefer the rumble and feel of a combustion engine still have something to look forward to. This is the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype.

Despite its name, many believe the iteration on display at this year’s EICMA is close to the commercial version. No concrete dates or official specifications are available as of this writing, but industry insiders have an idea of what to expect. Firstly, the 900 cc mill is apparently capable of an output close to that of a 1,200 cc power plant.

According to Honda, the Japanese firm “sees the development of this V3 engine with an electrical compressor as a new challenge in the area of internal combustion engines.” It sounds like a hybrid type of deal, but there is no electric drive system at play here. Visually, the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype flaunts an intimidating stature.

The bold silhouette suggests there is more than enough grunt underneath its trellis frame. To be specific, sources say the water-cooled V3 engine is at a 75-degree angle, with two cylinders at the front and one at the rear. The manufacturer then hooks it up to an electronic compressor system.

This battery-powered unit reportedly maintains independent air intake compression. Thus, the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype can generate powerful torque despite the low revolutions. We also dig the geometric design pattern all over its bodywork. Unfortunately, the wait will be a bit longer since it’s pegged for a 2027 launch.

Images courtesy of Honda