The nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion located on Lygon Place was built sometime between 1900 and 1901. It was acquired in 1923 by the Italian government as its embassy in the capital and became the Italian Defense Attaché Office after 1945. For the first time in more than a century, since its acquisition in 1923, the former Italian Embassy in Belgravia has hit the market for an asking price of £21.5 million, about US$27.2 million, according to Beauchamp Estates.

The building was later transformed into a six-bedroom Grade-II listed luxurious private residence during the conversion of a series of properties in the exclusive area of Eaton Square, Belgravia, and London SW1 from 2009 to 2011. During its diplomatic era, this “illustrious townhouse-mansion” received notable guests from the pages of history. These include Diana Mitford, Wallis Simpson, and Lloyd George, said Charles Lloyd, Head of Beauchamp Estates, in a press statement.

Today, the former Italian Embassy in Belgravia is “well presented and immaculately maintained,” Lloyd added. It’s set behind a gated driveway with its red brick facade accented by Portland stone bay windows and a gabled roofline, as was originally designed by architects Eustace Balfour and High Thackery Turner.

Today, it features modern upgrades including a cinema room, a terraced garden, a fitness studio, and an elevator. Its entrance hall has bespoke checkered marble flooring that leads into three reception rooms all with parquet flooring, wall paneling, and Regency-style marble fireplaces and ceiling coving.

Moreover, the kitchen comes with high-gloss white and timber cabinetry, marble worktops and stone flooring, while the primary bedroom takes up the entire second floor and it boasts two separate walk-in dressing rooms and an ensuite bathroom with dual marble sinks, a marble bath, and a separate walk-in shower. This former Italian Embassy in Belgravia also has underground access to a two-car garage.

Images courtesy of Beauchamp Estates