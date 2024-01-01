This wooded island located in the middle of Cowichan Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes on southern Vancouver Island in British Columbia, could be yours for $1,549,000. Dubbed “Island 7,” the property boasts 2.25 acres of wilderness escape and sits on the “quiet” end of the lake amid thick pine forests and accessible only by boat.

The sale also includes a 1,500-square-foot West Coast-style home that’s fully-furnished and can accommodate ten people. The home is modern and comes with all the necessities needed for a comfortable stay. It features vaulted Cathedral ceilings and exposed beams, high windows, and has a large great room that provides incredible views of the mountains and Cowichan Lake, which is about a 90-minute drive from Victoria.

The balance of the island is well treed with excellent privacy and completely surrounded by low bank walk-on waterfront, which means you can walk directly to the water and back. There’s a large dock great for swimming, sunning, kayaking, or fishing.

Although Island 7 may be secluded, the area still has full cell service for communication with the outside world, as well as a genny shed as a backup. It is powered by an off-grid system that includes an array of solar panels and has a separate genny shed.

The island is “one of only a handful of private islands on Cowichan Lake” and is “an exceedingly private and accessible recreational retreat.” Additional features include an engineered septic system, lower-level workshop, and expansive decks. There’s also a wood-fired hot tub, a studio workshop. Island 7 will “easily become a family legacy to create memories that last a lifetime.”

Images courtesy of Unique Properties