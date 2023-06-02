After witnessing the odd yet elegantly crafted 61 Asymmetric by Francesco Struglia Design, we’re dialing it back to something more contemporary. Thankfully, ISA Yachts just recently unveiled a snazzy flagship for one of its popular sporty series. This is the new Gran Turismo 70m and it’s a fitting silhouette to promote the shipyard’s fleet of luxury leisure watercraft.

At approximately 230 feet long, its blueprint comes from Team for Design’s Enrico Gobbi. “With a streamlined coupé-like profile and sinuous lines Gran Turismo 70m revolutionises the concept of exterior/interior to create a unique and sophisticated leitmotif,” reads the official page.

The color palette that dominates the exterior and interiors of the superyacht evokes relaxation. Among the shades that are in use include blue, dove gray, taupe, and wood – particularly wenge and teak. Everything combines to make guests feel welcome and cozy across its spaces.

It’s easy to miss at first, but there are elements of marble and brass which add elegance to the overall presentation of the rooms and furniture. Generous amounts of glazing line the walls across all decks to provide people with panoramic views of the water and encourage natural light to filter in by day.

Amenities to take note of include a large spa with treated stone interiors to give it a truly Zen touch. The main deck of the Gran Turismo 70m is where you’ll find a VIP lounge, five double cabins, and an owner’s suite with two en suites. Head over to the forward section to access the infinity pool with sun pads and more. ISA Yachts is planning to build a 50-meter model in the future.

Images courtesy of ISA