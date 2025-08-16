Given how competitive the tech industry has been for the past few years, small mistakes can lead to major losses in the market. Take GoPro, for example. It was the household name for action cameras, but rivals like DJI eventually took a huge slice of the niche segment. Now, it appears Insta360 might be in a position to do the same in the consumer drone market with the Antigravity A1.

It’s too early to tell, but if DJI ever misses a beat, Insta360 could build enough hype to establish a firm foothold in the scene. If we take a look at the current sales figures, the A1 has a steep mountain to climb. Nevertheless, this SKU is hitting the shelves with top-notch features and more.

In fact, the manufacturer is already billing it as “the world’s first 360 drone.” The claim is not as far-fetched as one would think, given it’s a subsidiary of a company that specializes in 360-degree videos and imaging. This time around, they’re taking it to the skies!

With cameras mounted below and above the quadcopter, it uses a cutting-edge “image-stitching algorithm” to digitally erase the drone’s presence. It leaves users with seamless footage that seems like magic. Shoot 8K 360 videos and explore all available angles right after.

The A1 is exceptionally portable with arms that fold into the body for easy storage. Another awesome accessory is a pair of goggles for immersive 360-degree first-person views in real time. Intuitive head tracking technology should make the experience feel more natural as well.

Details are still limited as of this writing, but we do know Antigravity plans to release it early in 2026. The standard bundle includes the A1 drone, Vision goggles, and Grip controller.

Images courtesy of Antigravity/Insta360