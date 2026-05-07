Dreame Technology and Dreame Kitchen Appliances debuted the AeroFusion Air Fryer AF60 during the Dreame NEXT Event in San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts on April 30. The new cooker addresses the common frustration of dry, tough food produced by traditional air fryers. It offers that perfect “crispy outside, juicy inside” experience using real steam to lock in moisture, while roasting it outside to a golden crunch.

Dreame coins it its “steam-then-roast” approach, achieved through a technology called CrispVapor. The tech produces “140°C superheated steam within 30 seconds” via an integrated 800W die-cast aluminum steam generator. The steam creates a moisture barrier around the food, while a 2500-RPM high-speed fan circulates hot air using a Coandă-effect air duct.

Dreame’s AeroFusion Air Fryer AF60 features a dual-source system to power the heat circulation. It has a top infrared-coated stainless-steel tube to boost heating efficiency and a PTC ceramic heater at the base. The heating at the base improves energy distribution and removes cold spots from the bottom up to cook food evenly.

The combined cooking method roasts the food on the outside evenly, while keeping it moist but not soggy inside. The AeroFusion Air Fryer AF60 features a user-friendly touch panel that displays all the cooking modes and temperature settings. It also features 20 tried-and-tested smart recipes.

Dreame’s AeroFusion Air Fryer AF60 automatically adjusts cooking modes at the precise moment. It offers a generous 7-quart capacity that fits a whole chicken and a 37-ounce detachable water tank for the steam system.

Images courtesy of Dreame Technology